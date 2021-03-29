© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Get the latest coverage of the 2021 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

DeSantis Signs COVID-19 Liability Lawsuit Protection Bill

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published March 29, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT
Businesses can now be shielded from lawsuits if they show they're attempting to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Florida businesses, governments and healthcare providers will be protected from coronavirus lawsuits if they made a good effort to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill providing the protections.

The legislation was the first bill to go to the governor during the 60-day legislative session that began March 2.

In order for a lawsuit to move ahead, a plaintiff would have to show that the defendant deliberately ignored guidelines.

A plaintiff would also need a signed affidavit from a doctor stating with reasonable certainty that injury or death caused by COVID-19 was a result of the defendant’s actions.

