Sierra Club Florida Says DeSantis And Fried Aren't Making The Grade

The Sierra Club’s 2020 report cards for Governor DeSantis and Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried are based on issues the civic organization thinks are important. DeSantis received a D minus and Fried received a C minus.

The Sierra Club’s grades reflect what it calls DeSantis’ continued avoidance of important issues including climate change and clean energy. The governor received a failing grade in 16 of 25 categories, including for signing legislation that further weakens growth management, and for raiding the Land Acquisition Trust Fund for purposes other than land acquisition.

Fried received a failing grade in three of eight categories, including what the Sierra Club calls her failure to address sugarcane field burning, and for allowing the use of antibiotic pesticides despite known environmental and health concerns and for making no effort to reduce single use plastics and polystyrene.

The report cards can be reviewed at https://www.sierraclub.org/florida/legislative-lobbying

Copyright 2021 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.org.