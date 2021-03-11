Daylight Saving Time Returns On Sunday. Should It Stay That Way?

Lawmakers have reintroduced a bill that would make Sunday, March 14, 2021, the last time U.S. residents would lose an hour of sleep when they spring forward into Daylight Saving Time.

Eight U.S. Senators, including Florida Republicans Marco Rudio and Rick Scott, reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act, which aims to make DST permanent nationwide.

While Florida and 15 other states have passed state laws, resolutions or voter initiatives to make DST permanent, those laws can’t be enacted unless the federal government does so for the entire nation.

Supporters say the time change could benefit the economy, reduce energy usage, and lower health risks. Despite the bipartisan support, bills advocating for this change have been routinely passed over in Congress.

A 2019 poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 70% of Americans do not like the time changes, but that more Americans would like to see the clock stay on standard time rather than daylight saving time.

When WUSF conducted our own unscientific poll in 2020, 67% of our 104 respondents were in favor of switching to DST permanently.

Whatever position someone holds on this bill, everyone can expect to have one hour less to sleep starting Sunday.