© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues

Florida Streamlines Clemency, Restores Felons' Voting Rights

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published March 10, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST
Jail cell
iStock
/

Felons who meet the criteria will also be allowed to serve on a jury and hold public office.

The Florida Clemency Board voted Wednesday to automatically restore most civil rights stripped from felons once they've completed their sentences.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed the new rules to streamline the restoration of rights. He and the independently elected Cabinet members that serve as the Clemency Board voted unanimously to approve them.

DeSantis said he proposed the changes in part to address a 2018 constitutional amendment, known as Amendment 4, that was designed to restore voting rights to felons who have completed their sentences.

The new rules will still require felons to pay court-ordered financial obligations and establish an expedited process for felons who have paid all of the legal financial obligations related to their crimes.

That “automatic process” is “going to streamline everything,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said.

“I think this is going to be a huge advancement toward reducing that backlog,” she added. “I think this is a great first step, and I think our numbers will ultimately show that.

Felons who meet the criteria for restoration of rights still won’t have the right to possess firearms, but they'll be able to vote, serve on a jury and hold public office.

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.

Tags

Politics / Issuesfelon voting rightsAmendment 4clemencyGov. Ron DeSantisAshley Moody
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content