© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
floridalegislature_nsf_040920.jpg
2021 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2021 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida House Approves Bill Targeting COVID-19 Scams

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published March 8, 2021 at 7:37 AM EST
rep ardian zika HOR.jpg
Florida House of Representatives
The bill's sponsor, Land O' Lakes Republican Ardian Zika, says, “This is an important piece of legislation that protects our consumers against fraud during a pandemic.”

The legislation calls for felony charges against people who use authentic-looking websites to run scams that purportedly offer access to vaccines or personal protective equipment.

The Florida House on Friday voted 113-0 to approve a measure (HB 9) that seeks to prevent scams that have taken place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill, a priority of House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, stems from people using authentic-looking websites to run scams that purportedly offer access to COVID-19 vaccines or personal protective equipment.

It would lead to felony charges for people who run the scams and would authorize the attorney general to seek injunctions to shut down websites or other platforms that are used to spread fraudulent information.

“This is an important piece of legislation that protects our consumers against fraud during a pandemic,” said the bill's sponsor, Rep. Ardian Zika, R-Land O’ Lakes.

Tags

Politics / Issues2021 Florida LegislatureCoronavirusCOVID-19scamsFlorida House
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content