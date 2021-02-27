© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our hosts, veteran journalists from our partner public radio stations: WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami and WJCT’s Melissa Ross, broadcasting from Jacksonville.

Expanding The Rollout Of COVID-19 Vaccines; Florida-Georgia Water War

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Bill Bortzfield
Published February 27, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST
People wait in line to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center at Jackson Hospital, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Miami.
The Florida Roundup this week took on the issue of COVID-19 vaccines and the Florida/Georgia water war.

On this week’s Florida Roundup: More people across Florida may soon be able to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, and the U.S. Supreme Court hears the Florida-Georgia water war case.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said this week younger people may soon be eligible for vaccines, with an emergency approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine expected very soon. 
Dr. Jason Goldman is the American College of Physicians liaison to the CDC advisory committee on immunization practices. He joined us with some thoughts on who should be next to be eligible for the vaccines, along with Dr. Cindy Prins, Associate professor of epidemiology at UF.

U.S. Supreme Court Hears Florida-Georgia Water War Case
A fight between neighboring states made it to the U.S. Supreme Court this week. This fight is over water and pits Florida against Georgia. Florida is trying to convince the high court to place limits on how much water Georgia farmers can consume along the Flint River.

The water at the center of the lawsuit comes from the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint river basin. WFSU’s Rob Diaz de Villegas told us dams in Georgia hold back the water to be used for farms there, while Florida argues not enough water is flowing into the oyster beds in Apalachicola Bay.
WFSU News Director Lynn Hatter also joined us to discuss the issue.

