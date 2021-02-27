Expanding The Rollout Of COVID-19 Vaccines; Florida-Georgia Water War

On this week’s Florida Roundup: More people across Florida may soon be able to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, and the U.S. Supreme Court hears the Florida-Georgia water war case.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said this week younger people may soon be eligible for vaccines, with an emergency approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine expected very soon.

Dr. Jason Goldman is the American College of Physicians liaison to the CDC advisory committee on immunization practices. He joined us with some thoughts on who should be next to be eligible for the vaccines, along with Dr. Cindy Prins, Associate professor of epidemiology at UF.

U.S. Supreme Court Hears Florida-Georgia Water War Case

A fight between neighboring states made it to the U.S. Supreme Court this week. This fight is over water and pits Florida against Georgia. Florida is trying to convince the high court to place limits on how much water Georgia farmers can consume along the Flint River.

The water at the center of the lawsuit comes from the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint river basin. WFSU’s Rob Diaz de Villegas told us dams in Georgia hold back the water to be used for farms there, while Florida argues not enough water is flowing into the oyster beds in Apalachicola Bay.

WFSU News Director Lynn Hatter also joined us to discuss the issue.

