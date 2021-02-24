© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Lawmakers Eye Making It Harder For Voters To Amend Florida Constitution

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published February 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
voting signs
Mary Shedden/WUSF


The Republican-controlled Legislature has taken a series of steps in recent years to make it harder to amend the Constitution.

Continuing to look at ways to make it harder to amend the Florida Constitution, a Senate committee next week will take up a proposal that would require approval from two-thirds of voters for ballot measures to pass.

The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee is slated Monday to consider the proposal, filed by Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral. Currently, proposed constitutional amendments require approval from 60 percent of voters to pass.

The Republican-controlled Legislature has taken a series of steps in recent years to make it harder to amend the Constitution, including approving a measure last year that placed new restrictions on ballot initiatives.

Rodriguez’s bill is filed for the legislative session that will start Tuesday.

If approved by lawmakers, it would go on the 2022 ballot because it seeks to change the Constitution.

Rep. Rick Roth, R-West Palm Beach, has filed an identical proposal in the House.

