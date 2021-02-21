© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Trump to speak at CPAC in first post-White House appearance

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published February 21, 2021 at 6:36 PM EST
WASHINTON (AP) — Donald Trump will be making his first post-presidential appearance at a conservative gathering in Florida next weekend.

A spokesman for the American Conservative Union, Ian Walters, confirms that Trump will be speaking at the group’s annual Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 28.

CPAC is being held this year in Orlando, Florida, and will feature a slew of former Trump administration officials and others who represent his wing of the GOP.

Trump has been keeping a relatively low profile since he retired from the White House to Palm Beach, Florida, in January.

Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit .

