Moffitt Cancer Center Could Receive More Funds Under Senate Proposal

A Senate committee Wednesday approved a proposal that would send millions of additional dollars each year to Moffitt Cancer Center.

The proposal, sponsored by Sen. Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater, would increase the Tampa center’s share of a state cigarette tax.

Under a current formula, Moffitt is estimated to receive $15.6 million a year, according to a Senate staff analysis.

The bill would increase a percentage of money going to Moffitt, which would translate to the center receiving $26.9 million starting next fiscal year and $38.4 million in the 2024-2025 fiscal year. The money would otherwise go to the state’s general-revenue fund.

Members of the Senate Health Policy Committee praised Moffitt before approving the bill.

“We need to show more love to Moffitt Cancer Center,” Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, said.

Rep. Amber Mariano, R-Hudson, has filed an identical bill (HB 789) in the House.

The measures are filed for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 2.

