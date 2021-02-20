© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
floridalegislature_nsf_040920.jpg
2021 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2021 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Moffitt Cancer Center Could Receive More Funds Under Senate Proposal

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published February 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST
the campus of Moffitt Cancer Center
Moffitt Cancer Center

It would receive a greater share of money from the state's cigarette tax.

A Senate committee Wednesday approved a proposal that would send millions of additional dollars each year to Moffitt Cancer Center.

The proposal, sponsored by Sen. Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater, would increase the Tampa center’s share of a state cigarette tax.

Under a current formula, Moffitt is estimated to receive $15.6 million a year, according to a Senate staff analysis.

The bill would increase a percentage of money going to Moffitt, which would translate to the center receiving $26.9 million starting next fiscal year and $38.4 million in the 2024-2025 fiscal year. The money would otherwise go to the state’s general-revenue fund.

Members of the Senate Health Policy Committee praised Moffitt before approving the bill.

“We need to show more love to Moffitt Cancer Center,” Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, said.

Rep. Amber Mariano, R-Hudson, has filed an identical bill (HB 789) in the House.

The measures are filed for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 2.

Tags

Politics / Issues2021 Florida LegislatureMoffit Cancer CenterEd Hooper
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content