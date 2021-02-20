DeSantis Plans To Lower Flags In Honor Of Rush Limbaugh, Fried Calls The Move Disturbing

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is drawing criticism after announcing he will order flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of long-time conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Rush Limbaugh died Wednesday from terminal lung cancer. Friday Governor Ron DeSantis announced he’d be honoring Limbaugh’s life by calling for flags to fly at half-mast.

State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried called the move disturbing.

"It’s disgusting quite frankly," said Fried. "The Governor is bending over backwards to honor a radio host though he consistently made racist, polarizing, and conspiracy comments."

Fried says the flags being lowered should be reserved for heroes, public servants, and to honor victims of mass tragedies, like the Pulse Nightclub shooting. She says Limbaugh however used a lot of his time dividing the state.

Limbaugh was not a native Floridian, but made Palm Beach his home in 2010. DeSantis called him “the greatest radio personality of conservative media all time” and says he inspiring what he calls a “loyal army of American patriots.”

