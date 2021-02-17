Alcoholic Beverages To-Go May Be Here To Stay

The executive order allowing restaurants to serve alcoholic beverages to-go could become law. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Jennifer Bradley (R-Orange Park).

"The bill authorizes restaurants possessing a special license to sell containers of malt beverages, sealed bottles of wine, indoor alcoholic beverages prepared by the licensee and contained in a sealed container for consumption off premises when accompanied by the sell food in the same order," said Bradley.

The legislation would only apply to restaurants with a special license. It would not include bars or businesses with alcoholic beverage licenses.

