© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
floridalegislature_nsf_040920.jpg
2021 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2021 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Alcoholic Beverages To-Go May Be Here To Stay

WFSU | By Blaise Gainey
Published February 17, 2021 at 6:33 AM EST
Sign at restaurant offering Margaritias To Go
Sign at restaurant offering Margaritias To Go

The executive order allowing restaurants to serve alcoholic beverages to-go could become law.

The executive order allowing restaurants to serve alcoholic beverages to-go could become law. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Jennifer Bradley (R-Orange Park).

"The bill authorizes restaurants possessing a special license to sell containers of malt beverages, sealed bottles of wine, indoor alcoholic beverages prepared by the licensee and contained in a sealed container for consumption off premises when accompanied by the sell food in the same order," said Bradley.

The legislation would only apply to restaurants with a special license. It would not include bars or businesses with alcoholic beverage licenses.
Copyright 2021 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.org.

Tags

Politics / IssuesCOVID-19Coronavirusalcohol sales2021 Florida Legislature
Blaise Gainey
Blaise Gainey is a Multimedia Reporter for WFSU News. Blaise hails from Windermere, Florida. He graduated from The School of Journalism at the Florida A&M University. He formerly worked for The Florida Channel, WTXL-TV, and before graduating interned with WFSU News. He is excited to return to the newsroom. In his spare time he enjoys watching sports, Netflix, outdoor activities and anything involving his daughter.
See stories by Blaise Gainey
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content