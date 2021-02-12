© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Gov. Charlie Crist, Again? Congressman Considering Run Against DeSantis In 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published February 12, 2021 at 9:40 AM EST
charliecrist_cristfb_021221.JPG
Charlie Crist / Facebook

He's being urged to run against Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022 and says "Florida deserves better," pointing to the state's rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.

Former Gov. Charlie Crist is mulling over a return to Tallahassee in 2022.

The current Democratic Congressman from Pinellas County says he's being urged to run against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is up for reelection next year.

“You know, several close friends have urged me to consider it,” Crist said. “And I am considering it. And am flattered to even been thought of. But having done the job before, I know what it's about, and I think that Florida deserves better than we're getting right now.”

Crist said the state's rollout of the coronavirus vaccine has been botched, leaving countless people vulnerable.

“It's been a disaster,” he said. “It breaks my heart that we're getting generally over 200 of our fellow Floridians dying every day. We're fast approaching 30,000 total Floridians who have died from COVID-19. And I just think that the distribution seems to be leaderless.”

Crist also assailed DeSantis for a lack of transparency in office and a lack of interaction with the public.

“I mean, we're the Sunshine State. We have Sunshine Laws that are supposed to enforce transparency, because our government is supposed to be of the people, by the people and for the people,” Crist said. “And that's not what we're getting out of our current administration in Tallahassee.”

He served as a Republican governor before losing a bid for Senate as an independent. He then became a Democrat, and after losing to Rick Scott for governor in 2014, won his House seat two years later.

Tags

Politics / IssuesCharlie CristGov. Ron DeSantis2022 ElectionsCoronavirusCOVID-19
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content