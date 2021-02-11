DeSantis Takes Aim At Media For Super Bowl Coronavirus Coverage

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is again lashing out at the news media over what he suggests is a bias in coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican governor asserted at a news conference in Venice that the media is overly concerned about so-called super-spreader events after the Tampa Bay Bucs' victory in last weekend's Super Bowl.

“The media is worried about that, obviously,” DeSantis said during the news conference.

“You don’t care as much when it’s a ‘peaceful protest,’” he continued. “You don’t care as much if you’re celebrating a Biden election. You only care about if it’s people you don’t like.”

DeSantis brushed aside a question about how celebratory gatherings among maskless throngs might contribute to spreading more contagious strains of COVID-19. A U.K. variant appears to making a foothold in Florida even as state health officials continue to vaccinate more seniors.

