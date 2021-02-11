© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

DeSantis Takes Aim At Media For Super Bowl Coronavirus Coverage

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By The Associated Press
Published February 11, 2021 at 7:09 AM EST
DeSantis speaking from a podium
Gov. Ron DeSantis / Facebook
Gov. Ron DeSantis said the media is overly concerned about so-called super-spreader events after the Bucs' Super Bowl victory.

He brushed aside a question about what impact celebration could contribute to the spread of the U.S. variant.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is again lashing out at the news media over what he suggests is a bias in coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican governor asserted at a news conference in Venice that the media is overly concerned about so-called super-spreader events after the Tampa Bay Bucs' victory in last weekend's Super Bowl.

“The media is worried about that, obviously,” DeSantis said during the news conference.

“You don’t care as much when it’s a ‘peaceful protest,’” he continued. “You don’t care as much if you’re celebrating a Biden election. You only care about if it’s people you don’t like.”

DeSantis brushed aside a question about how celebratory gatherings among maskless throngs might contribute to spreading more contagious strains of COVID-19. A U.K. variant appears to making a foothold in Florida even as state health officials continue to vaccinate more seniors.

Read more from the Associated Press

