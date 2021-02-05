© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
Senate Passes Budget Resolution; Vice President Harris Breaks Tie

By Jaclyn Diaz
Published February 5, 2021 at 8:32 AM EST
During the marathon Senate session on Thursday into Friday, Vice President Harris had to cast her first tiebreaking vote in the divided Senate.
During the marathon Senate session on Thursday into Friday, Vice President Harris had to cast her first tiebreaking vote in the divided Senate.

The final vote, after an all-night session, would allow Democrats to bypass the GOP and pass President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill with no Republican support.

The Senate approved a budget resolution early Friday morning that tees up President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill for passage without Republican support. With the Senate evenly divided, Vice President cast the tie breaking vote.

Lawmakers approved the resolution shortly after 5:30 a.m. following hours of votes on amendments — a process known as a vote-a-rama.

The resolution allows Democrats to move forward with an eventual coronavirus relief bill that can circumvent the 60-vote threshold required to end a filibuster. They could now potentially pass the future bill with a simple majority.

The House must now pass the same version of the budget measure before lawmakers can begin writing the final relief package. That vote may come later Friday.

The budget resolution gives committees the authority to draft legislation reflecting Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package. It's expected to eventually include $1,400 stimulus checks for Americans and expanded pandemic unemployment aid.

Republicans oppose the size of Biden's proposal and have offered a smaller alternative. The president said he "will not settle" on his pandemic relief bill.

Jaclyn Diaz

