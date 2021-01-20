© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
LIVE VIDEO: Inauguration Day Ceremony And Events
Politics / Issues

Sabatini Will Seek To Rename U.S. 27 As President Donald J. Trump Highway

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published January 20, 2021 at 3:40 PM EST
State Rep. Anthony Sabatini posted this map showing U.S. 27 through Florida as he announced his plans to rename it after former President Donald Trump.
Back in 1999, the Legislature designated U.S. 27 as the Claude Pepper Memorial Highway.

Lake County lawmaker Anthony Sabatini announced Tuesday that he’ll offer an amendment to the annual transportation facility designations bill renaming U.S. 27 in Florida as the President Donald J. Trump Highway.

Sabatini is a Howey-in-the-Hills lawyer and member of the Florida House of Representatives who made a name for himself during the pandemic by filing lawsuits against local mask mandates.

On Twitter, he is a conservative firebrand — downplaying the coronavirus, defending gun rights, alleging election fraud, promoting Trump and attacking liberals.

That’s where the Republican lawmaker announced his plan to rename U.S. 27. The highway stretches from Tallahassee to Miami and passes through his district.

The Legislature has already renamed the highway after a prominent Florida politician. Back in 1999, it was designated the Claude Pepper Memorial Highway.

As a Democratic senator and congressman, Pepper was a famous defender of older Americans.
Politics / IssuesPresident Donald TrumpRep Anthony Sabatini2021 Florida Legislature
Joe Byrnes

