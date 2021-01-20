Sabatini Will Seek To Rename U.S. 27 As President Donald J. Trump Highway

Lake County lawmaker Anthony Sabatini announced Tuesday that he’ll offer an amendment to the annual transportation facility designations bill renaming U.S. 27 in Florida as the President Donald J. Trump Highway.

Sabatini is a Howey-in-the-Hills lawyer and member of the Florida House of Representatives who made a name for himself during the pandemic by filing lawsuits against local mask mandates.

On Twitter, he is a conservative firebrand — downplaying the coronavirus, defending gun rights, alleging election fraud, promoting Trump and attacking liberals.

That’s where the Republican lawmaker announced his plan to rename U.S. 27. The highway stretches from Tallahassee to Miami and passes through his district.

This legislative session I will be sponsoring an amendment to rename U.S. Highway 27 as the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.” Looking forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest Presidents in American History. pic.twitter.com/x2gNzv8pxv — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) January 19, 2021

The Legislature has already renamed the highway after a prominent Florida politician. Back in 1999, it was designated the Claude Pepper Memorial Highway.

As a Democratic senator and congressman, Pepper was a famous defender of older Americans.

