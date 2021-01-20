© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
LIVE VIDEO: Inauguration Day Ceremony And Events
Politics / Issues

Biden's Inaugural Address, Annotated

By NPR Staff
January 20, 2021
Joe Biden gives his inaugural address on Wednesday.

Joe Biden gives his first address to the nation as president. NPR reporters from across the newsroom are providing live fact checks and analysis of the remarks.

Joe Biden addresses the nation for the first time as its 46th president on Wednesday. Biden is speaking at a scaled-down event before a divided nation still reeling from the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and the coronavirus pandemic that has now killed more than 400,000 Americans.

Follow NPR's full online coverage in our live blog.

NPR reporters from the Washington Desk and across the newsroom are providing live fact checks and analysis of Biden's remarks. Watch the speech around 12 p.m. ET and read the annotations below.

Politics / IssuesPresident Joe BidenBiden Inauguration
