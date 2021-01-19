Florida Emergency Director Moskowitz Will Not Get FEMA Post

After speculation that Florida emergency-management chief Jared Moskowitz could be a candidate for the post, President-elect Joe Biden has tapped a New York official to serve as administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Biden’s transition team announced Friday that Deanne Criswell, commissioner of the New York City Emergency Management Department, has been selected to lead FEMA.

Moskowitz, a Democrat, was a state House member before Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to lead the state Division of Emergency Management.

After the November election, Moskowitz’s name was tossed around as a possible choice to head FEMA. At the time, he called it “extremely humbling” to be mentioned as a possible candidate.

