Politics / Issues

Florida Emergency Director Moskowitz Will Not Get FEMA Post

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published January 19, 2021 at 6:13 AM EST
jaredmoskowitz_flachannel_041020.JPG
The Florida Channel
Jared Moskowitz is Florida's emergency management chief,.

He was rumored to be under consideration. The post will go to a New York official.

After speculation that Florida emergency-management chief Jared Moskowitz could be a candidate for the post, President-elect Joe Biden has tapped a New York official to serve as administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Biden’s transition team announced Friday that Deanne Criswell, commissioner of the New York City Emergency Management Department, has been selected to lead FEMA.

Moskowitz, a Democrat, was a state House member before Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to lead the state Division of Emergency Management.

After the November election, Moskowitz’s name was tossed around as a possible choice to head FEMA. At the time, he called it “extremely humbling” to be mentioned as a possible candidate.

Politics / IssuesJared MoskowitzFEMA
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida

