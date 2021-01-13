© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues

The House Has Impeached Trump Again. Here's How House Members Voted

By Benjamin Swasey
Audrey Carlsen
Published January 13, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump.
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump.

Ten Republican House members joined with all Democrats to impeach the president for a second time.

President Trump has become the only president in United States history to be impeached twice.

The Democratic-led U.S. House delivered the historic rebuke to Trump on Wednesday afternoon — exactly one week after his supporters stormed the Capitol building in a rampage that led to five deaths, including that of a Capitol police officer.

The article of impeachment charges Trump with "incitement of insurrection."

Some 13 months ago, all House Republicans voted against the president's first impeachment. On Wednesday, 10 GOP members joined with all Democrats to impeach Trump.

"My vote to impeach our sitting president is not a fear-based decision. I am not choosing a side; I am choosing truth," one of those Republicans, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington, said on the House floor prior to Wednesday's vote.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

Tags

Politics / Issuesimpeachmentarticles of impeachmentPresident Donald TrumpPro-Trump ProtestsHouse Judiciary CommitteeU.S House of Representatives
Benjamin Swasey
Ben Swasey is a deputy editor on the Washington Desk, covering the 2020 presidential campaign through the inauguration.
See stories by Benjamin Swasey
Audrey Carlsen

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.

Related Content