These Florida Republicans Were In Support Of Objecting To Biden's Win

Thirteen Republicans in Florida’s congressional delegation supported objections to certifying Joe Biden’s win.

They include Senator Rick Scott, along with Congressmen Scott Franklin of Lakeland and Greg Steube of Sarasota.

Scott supported only one objection to the certification, while Franklin and Steube voted for both.

Sen. Marco Rubio, along with Congressmen Vern Buchanan of Sarasota and Michael Waltz of St. Augustine, opposed the objections.

Waltz originally planned to object, but changed his mind after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

In a statement, he said, "With today’s despicable display of violence and intimidation on Capitol Hill, we must move on to ensure a peaceful transfer of power and certify the presidential election."

Palm Harbor Republican Gus Bilirakis recently tested positive for COVID-19 and did not vote.

Here is a breakdown of the Florida votes, according to the Washington Post: