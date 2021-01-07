© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
These Florida Republicans Were In Support Of Objecting To Biden's Win

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bradley George
Published January 7, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST
They included Sen. Rick Scott, along with some Tampa Bay area representatives.

Thirteen Republicans in Florida’s congressional delegation supported objections to certifying Joe Biden’s win.

They include Senator Rick Scott, along with Congressmen Scott Franklin of Lakeland and Greg Steube of Sarasota.

Scott supported only one objection to the certification, while Franklin and Steube voted for both.

Sen. Marco Rubio, along with Congressmen Vern Buchanan of Sarasota and Michael Waltz of St. Augustine, opposed the objections.

Waltz originally planned to object, but changed his mind after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

In a statement, he said, "With today’s despicable display of violence and intimidation on Capitol Hill, we must move on to ensure a peaceful transfer of power and certify the presidential election."

Palm Harbor Republican Gus Bilirakis recently tested positive for COVID-19 and did not vote.

Here is a breakdown of the Florida votes, according to the Washington Post:

Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by PRNDI, the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
