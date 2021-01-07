PHOTOS: Mayhem Erupts In D.C. As Pro-Trump Extremists Storm U.S. Capitol

Chaos erupted. A woman was shot and killed. Violent mobs smashed windows and occupied the Capitol building. Police had their guns drawn inside the Capitol as they attempted to control the situation.
The assault comes after two months of President Trump and other Republican leaders baselessly saying the election was stolen from him.
Even while calling for peace in a video on Twitter, Trump repeated his claim that the election was fraudulent. "We love you. You're very special," he said, as he told his supporters in D.C. to go home.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.