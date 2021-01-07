PHOTOS: Mayhem Erupts In D.C. As Pro-Trump Extremists Storm U.S. Capitol

Updated at 6:47 a.m. ET

Pro-Trump extremists stormed Capitol Hill on Wednesday, halting the Electoral College certification and sending the U.S. Capitol into lockdown.

Chaos erupted. A woman was shot and killed. Violent mobs smashed windows and occupied the Capitol building. Police had their guns drawn inside the Capitol as they attempted to control the situation.

The assault comes after two months of President Trump and other Republican leaders baselessly saying the election was stolen from him.

Even while calling for peace in a video on Twitter, Trump repeated his claim that the election was fraudulent. "We love you. You're very special," he said, as he told his supporters in D.C. to go home.

Early Thursday morning, congress certified President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' victory after the Capitol was cleared of pro-Trump extremists.

See scenes from the assault below.

Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty Images A Congress staffer holds his hands up while Capitol Police Swat team check everyone in the room as they secure the floor of Trump supporters who mobbed the Capitol building.

Samuel Corum / Getty Images Pro-Trump extremists storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Trump on Wednesday.

/ Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images; Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images Left: Rioters gather at the door of the U.S. Capitol building. Right: A member of the mob wears a gas mask after storming the U.S. Capitol.

Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images Extremists breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 electoral vote tally.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images Left: U.S. Capitol Police draw their guns as rioters attempt to enter the House chamber. Right: Members of Congress run for cover as people try to force their way into the House chamber.

Win McNamee / Getty Images An extremist hangs from the balcony in the Senate chamber.

Win McNamee / Getty Images A rioter carries off a lectern inside the U.S. Capitol.

Jose Luis Magana / AP Rioters climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol.

Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images Pro-Trump extremists clash with police and security forces as they invade the inauguration platform.

Jacquelyn Martin / AP Left: A person on a stretcher is loaded into an ambulance outside the Capitol on Wednesday. Right: Authorities remove people from the Capitol.