Politics / Issues

Biden: Democracy 'Under Unprecedented Assault' As Pro-Trump Extremists Occupy Capitol

By Scott Detrow
Juana Summers
Published January 6, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST
President-elect Joe Biden at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Del., last month.
President-elect Joe Biden at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Del., last month.

President-elect Joe Biden went on television to urge President Donald Trump to "demand an end to this siege."

Updated at 4:22 p.m. ET

President-elect Biden called the violent protests that engulfed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday an "assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people's business," and called on President Trump to immediately call on his supporters to stop the violence.

In a somber address, Biden called on President Trump, who had not publicly spoken since a rally earlier Wednesday, to "go on national television now to fulfil his oath and defend the constitution and demand an end to this siege."

Shortly after, Trump released a pre-recorded video urging protesters to go home.

The president-elect spoke hours after a mob of extremists loyal to President Trump stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, bringing Congress's counting of the electoral votes to confirm Biden's victory. Police evacuated some lawmakers from the building, in a chaotic scene that shook the very foundation of American democracy.

Biden said that the words of a president matter. At their best, he said, they can inspire. But at their worst, he added, they can incite.

The President-elect described the conduct of the pro-Trump extremists on Wednesday as an "insurrection," and said the behavior "borders on sedition."

Watch Biden's remarks here.

Pro-Trump Protests2020 Presidential ElectionPresident-Elect Joe Biden
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a political correspondent for NPR. He covers the 2020 presidential campaign and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political reporter for NPR covering demographics and culture. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
