© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues

Florida Senate Bill Would Allow Crackdown On Landlords

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published December 28, 2020 at 9:35 AM EST
Photo: Erik McLean
Photo: Erik McLean

A bill before the Florida State Senate would let counties investigate landlords who retaliate against their tenants.

A bill before the Florida State Senate would let counties investigate landlords who retaliate against their tenants.

Housing advocates say raising rent, not renewing leases or issuing evictions after tenants report code violations are all practices that have become more common during the pandemic.

That’s according to our reporter partners at the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Usually tenants can only seek relief in civil court, which can be expensive. Past attempts at legislation to create protections like eviction bans during hurricanes haven’t gotten far in the state legislature.

Lawmakers will convene again in early 2021.

Copyright 2020 WMFE. To see more, visit .

Tags

Politics / Issues2021 Florida Legislature
Danielle Prieur

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.

Related Content