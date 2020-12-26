© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

DeSantis Aide Deactivates Account Over COVID-19 Tweet

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published December 26, 2020 at 11:54 AM EST
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking during a news conference
WFSU

He has questioned the effectiveness of face mask mandates and has said that COVID-19 is less deadly than the flu.

A spokesman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has deactivated his Twitter account after he posted a tweet that photos of each dead COVID-19 victim should be balanced with 99 photos of people who survive the disease.

The tweet was captured in screenshots by a WLRN reporter and a reporter from the Miami Herald.

In the post, Fred Piccolo tweeted a response to a photo gallery on COVID-19 victims and health care workers.

That tweet has since been deleted.

In the past, Piccolo has questioned the effectiveness of face mask mandates and has said that COVID-19 is less deadly than the flu.

Associated Press
