© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

DeSantis Wants Elderly Vaccinated Next, Despite Federal Recommendations

WMFE | By Amy Green
Published December 23, 2020 at 5:41 AM EST
desantispresser_wfsu_051420_0.JPG
WFSU

The governor was in The Villages on Tuesday to announce the elderly will come before essential workers.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will break with a federal advisory panel if necessary to ensure Florida’s elderly are next in line for a coronavirus vaccine. 

He was in the sprawling Central Florida retirement community The Villages on Tuesday to announce the elderly will come before essential workers. 

The governor’s comments came as two Villages residents became the first community members in the state to be inoculated, after healthcare workers and nursing home residents. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel recommends people 75 and older and essential workers come next, but DeSantis says the recommendations are not binding. 

“As we get into the general community, the vaccines are going to be targeted where the risk is the greatest, and that is in our elderly population. We are not going to put young healthy workers ahead of our elderly vulnerable population.” 

Florida is home to one of the oldest populations in the country. DeSantis says some 82 percent of coronavirus deaths are in the elderly. 

“So if you can get a huge amount of those people vaccinated, you are going to reduce that mortality. You’re going to reduce the number of people coming into the hospitals,” he says. 
Copyright 2020 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.org.

Tags

Politics / IssuesGov. Ron DeSantisCoronaviruscoronavirus vaccineCOVID-19covid-19 vaccineelderlyelder carehealth care workerslong term care facilitiesnursing homes
Amy Green

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.

Related Content