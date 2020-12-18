© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
floridalegislature_nsf_040920.jpg
2021 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2021 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Proposed Legislation Could Help Victims Of Abuse At Two Florida Reform Schools

WFSU | By News Service of Florida
Published December 18, 2020 at 3:06 PM EST

The bill (SB 288), filed by Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, would create a certification process for victims of abuse at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna and the Florida School for Boys at Okeechobee.

A Senate Democrat filed a proposal Thursday that could help lead to compensation for victims of abuse at two state reform schools decades ago.

The bill (SB 288), filed by Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, would create a certification process for victims of abuse at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys and the Florida School for Boys at Okeechobee.

The bill would apply to people who were at the reform schools from 1940 to 1975. People certified as victims could file claims under a section of state law that provides assistance to victims, according to the bill.

The now-shuttered Dozier school, which opened in 1900 in Marianna, has drawn heavy attention in recent years amid research into graves on the site and disclosures about abuse. The bill said the Okeechobee school opened in 1955 and also was the site of physical, mental and sexual abuse.

The Legislature in 2017 offered a formal apology to those who had been abused at the schools. Rouson’s bill is filed for the 2021 legislative session, which will start in March.

Tags

Politics / IssuesSen. Darryl RousonDozier School for Boys2021 Florida LegislatureFlorida School For Boys
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.

Related Content