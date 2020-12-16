© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Pandemic Preparedness Committee Chair Speaks On Expectations For The Group

WFSU | By Blaise Gainey
Published December 16, 2020 at 5:00 AM EST
man holds coffee cup in front of Florida and American flags
WFSU News
Zephyrhills Republican Sen. Danny Burgess will chair the new Select Committee on Pandemic Preparedness and Response when the Florida Legislative session starts next year.

Zephyrhills Republican Sen. Danny Burgess will chair the new Select Committee on Pandemic Preparedness and Response when the Florida Legislative session starts next year.

In the upcoming legislative session, Sen. Danny Burgess (R-Zephyrhills) will be the chair of a new committee focused on pandemic preparedness and response. He spoke with WFSU about his expectations for the committee.

Questions:

What are some of the bills that you expect to see, some of the issues you expect to address as Chairman of this committee?

While you were going through the catalog of subjects you all are going to

cover, eviction is one of them right?

Are there any proposals that you've heard so far or seen so far? I know no bill shave been assigned to committees yet, but what are the type of bills that you expect to see?

When it comes to liability coverage for businesses how would that work?
Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Politics / Issues2021 Florida Legislature
Blaise Gainey
Blaise Gainey is a Multimedia Reporter for WFSU News. Blaise hails from Windermere, Florida. He graduated from The School of Journalism at the Florida A&M University. He formerly worked for The Florida Channel, WTXL-TV, and before graduating interned with WFSU News. He is excited to return to the newsroom. In his spare time he enjoys watching sports, Netflix, outdoor activities and anything involving his daughter.
See stories by Blaise Gainey

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/ways-to-support.

Related Content