Florida Electors Cast Votes For Trump, Biden's Victory Cemented After Surpassing 270 Nationally

Florida’s Presidential Electors met Monday, as did their counterparts from all other 49 states in the nation, to officially cast their votes for the 2020 election.

President Donald Trump won Florida by a comfortable margin in November, but lost the election nationally to President-elect Joe Biden.

The Associated Press reported Monday evening Biden broke the 270-vote threshold needed to win, officially cementing his victory.

As expected, Florida’s 29 electors all cast their votes for Trump. That included Florida Senator Jeff Brandes, who was voted a stand-in for Senate President Wilton Simpson. On Sunday, Simpson tested positive for COVID-19, and is reporting mild symptoms.

Secretary of State Laurel Lee presided over the electors’ vote. She credited Florida’s election running smoothly, avoiding a recount or litigation in the presidential contest, to the many people involved in the process:

“The members of our legislature, past and present, who ensured that our election code created options for voters, made voting accessible to all Floridians, while also safeguarding the integrity of our voting process,” Lee said, adding to her list “Florida’s 67 supervisors of elections and their staffs, who worked tirelessly to ensure they were prepared to meet any challenge that arose.”

Lee also thanked poll workers, her staff at the Department of State and Governor Ron DeSantis. The governor in 2019 directed Lee to review election infrastructure statewide.

