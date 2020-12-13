© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

White House Report Recommends Florida Limit Indoor Dining, Bar Capacity And Step Up Mask Wearing

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Kirby Wilson
Published December 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM EST
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks July 11 during a COVID-19 press conference at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks July 11 during a COVID-19 press conference at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton

A White House Coronavirus Task Force report about the state of the pandemic in Florida made public Saturday urges state leaders to take immediate action to slow the virus’ spread. Officials should close or severely limit indoor dining, limit capacity at bars and issue stronger policies around mask wearing, the report states.

Those are the same public health measures that Gov. Ron DeSantis has publicly assailed for months as ineffective. While he was making the case for no new business restrictions, DeSantis’ office refused to publicize reports from the task force which recommended a more robust public response.

The Dec. 6 report, which was obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, is one in a series of weekly reports which the governor’s office has refused to regularly provide news organizations. The Miami Herald has not received any of these reports from the governor’s office.

Kirby Wilson

