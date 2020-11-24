Watch Live: Biden Announces Key Cabinet Picks

Updated at 1:12 p.m. ET

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday is announcing key national security and foreign policy nominees to his incoming White House Cabinet, moving forward with the traditional transition process as President Trump still has yet to formally admit defeat.

The Biden team released a list of names for national security and foreign policy positions on Tuesday, including Antony Blinken to head the U.S. State Department and Alejandro Mayorkas as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. The group joined Biden in his announcement on Tuesday.

NPR has also reported that Biden intends to nominate former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to head the Treasury Department. If confirmed, Yellen would be the first woman to lead the agency.

Biden's announcement comes just a day after the General Services Administration formally ascertained his victory over President Trump.

Trump has still yet to admit defeat in the race, tweeting on Monday: "Our case STRONGLY continues" in reference to his campaign's attempts to overturn the election results, falsely claiming widespread voter fraud.

I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

With the GSA's ascertainment of Biden's victory, his transition team now has access to funds and critical information related to public health and national security.

