Politics / Issues

Watch Live: Biden Announces Key Cabinet Picks

By Alana Wise
Published November 24, 2020 at 1:16 PM EST
President-elect Joe Biden addresses the media on Nov. 19 in Wilmington, Del. He is announcing a new list of nominees to serve in his incoming administration on Tuesday.
President-elect Joe Biden is continuing to build his incoming White House staff, despite President Trump's refusal to admit defeat in the election. Watch the announcement live.

Updated at 1:12 p.m. ET

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday is announcing key national security and foreign policy nominees to his incoming White House Cabinet, moving forward with the traditional transition process as President Trump still has yet to formally admit defeat.

The Biden team released a list of names for national security and foreign policy positions on Tuesday, including Antony Blinken to head the U.S. State Department and Alejandro Mayorkas as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. The group joined Biden in his announcement on Tuesday.

Watch his remarks live.

NPR has also reported that Biden intends to nominate former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to head the Treasury Department. If confirmed, Yellen would be the first woman to lead the agency.

Biden's announcement comes just a day after the General Services Administration formally ascertained his victory over President Trump.

Trump has still yet to admit defeat in the race, tweeting on Monday: "Our case STRONGLY continues" in reference to his campaign's attempts to overturn the election results, falsely claiming widespread voter fraud.

With the GSA's ascertainment of Biden's victory, his transition team now has access to funds and critical information related to public health and national security.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

