Politics / Issues
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Trump Touts Coronavirus Vaccine Progress As Cases Climb

By Bill Chappell
Published November 13, 2020 at 3:44 PM EST
President Trump speaks in the briefing room at the White House on Nov 5. Trump is set to give an update Friday at the White House about efforts to combat the coronavirus.

In his first public remarks since Joe Biden won the presidential election, President Trump hinted at the possibility of turnover at the White House, which he has resisted over the past week.

President Trump is set to give an update Friday afternoon on the administration's efforts to accelerate coronavirus vaccine development and distribution. It will be Trump's first public remarks since Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election last Saturday.

Watch his remarks live from the White House Rose Garden beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

The remarks come as the coronavirus pandemic is surging again across the country. More than 10 million people have had confirmed coronavirus infections in the U.S. and more than 243,000 had died.

One potential bright spot amid the spike came Monday, when Pfizer announced that its experimental vaccine was found to be more than 90% effective — exceeding the Food and Drug Administration's minimum effectiveness bar of 50%. Still, more data is needed before the FDA permits distribution.

Trump's Rose Garden comments follow a week-long pause on public events — aside from a visit to Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday for Veterans Day, where he did not give remarks.

Despite Biden's win and sustained lead in electoral votes, Trump has refused to conceded to his Democratic opponent and has falsely claimed on Twitter that widespread voter fraud tipped the election. His campaign has pursued a litany of lawsuits challenging the results, an effort that has largely failed.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Politics / IssuesPresident Donald Trump2020 Presidential ElectionPresident-Elect Joe BidenCoronaviruscoronavirus vaccineCOVID-19covid-19 vaccinePresident Joe Biden
