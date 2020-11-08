PHOTOS: After 2020 Election, A Nation Divided Reacts

Almost as soon as Joe Biden was declared the President-elect, narrowly defeating President Trump, celebrations broke out across America.

The sudden joy and relief following an anxious four-day wait for presidential election results was offset by anger, sadness and frustration from Trump supporters.

NPR worked with photographers around the country to capture a divided nation's mood. Here's what they saw.

New York City

/ Elias Williams for NPR <strong>NEW YORK CITY</strong>: Left photo: Balloons with "46" represent President-elect Joe Biden. Right photo: Gladys, who is originally from Honduras and a proud American Citizen, poses for a portrait in Times Square.

/ Elias Williams for NPR <strong>NEW YORK CITY:</strong> Times Square was filled with people celebrating Joe Biden's win.

/ Elias Williams for NPR <strong>NEW YORK CITY:</strong> Left photo: People celebrate Joe Biden's presidential election win in Times Square. Right photo: Kanene Holder, creator of "BlackIssuesISSUES," poses for a portrait. Holder's comedy show and web series uses humor to heal the racial divide.

/ Elias Williams for NPR <strong>NEW YORK CITY, NY:</strong> People in Times Square burn a MAGA hat.

/ Elias Williams for NPR <strong>NEW YORK CITY:</strong> Right photo: Nubia, also known as Black Super Girl, poses for a portrait in Times Square.

Austin, Texas

/ Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT <strong>AUSTIN, TEXAS:</strong> Simultaneous demonstrations in support of President-elect Joe Biden and current President Trump face off in front of the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin following the announcement of the final presidential election results.

/ Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT <strong>AUSTIN, TEXAS:</strong> Celebration in support of President-elect Joe Biden following the 2020 presidential election.

/ Michael Minasi/KUT <strong>AUSTIN, TEXAS:</strong> Trump supporters rally outside of the Texas State Capitol building.

/ Michael Minasi/KUT <strong>AUSTIN, TEXAS:</strong> A Protect The Vote rally is held in Wooldridge Square shortly after former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

/ Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT <strong>AUSTIN, TEXAS:</strong> A supporter of President Trump holds a rifle during demonstrations.

Atlanta:

/ Lynsey Weatherspoon for NPR <strong>ATLANTA:</strong> People gather in Midtown Atlanta to celebrate.

/ Lynsey Weatherspoon for NPR <strong>ATLANTA:</strong> Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority celebrate the announcement of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who is also a member of the sorority.

/ Lynsey Weatherspoon for NPR <strong>ATLANTA:</strong> A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority shown wore these sneakers.

/ Lynsey Weatherspoon for NPR <strong>ATLANTA</strong>: Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority get their photo taken in front of the mural of the late Rep. John Lewis.

Boston

/ Jesse Costa/WBUR <strong>BOSTON</strong>: Two women celebrate Joe Biden's presidential victory, drinking bottles of champagne on Boylston Street.

/ Jesse Costa/WBUR <strong>BOSTON</strong>: A man waves a flag onto of a street lamp on the corner of Boylston and Charles Streets to celebrate Joe Biden's presidential victory.

/ Jesse Costa/WBUR <strong>BOSTON</strong>: Hundreds of people gathered on Boylston Street preventing any vehicle traffic to celebrate Joe Biden's presidential victory.

/ Jesse Costa/WBUR <strong>BOSTON</strong>: Trump supporters rally in front of the Massachusetts State House after the announcement that Joe Biden has won the presidential election.

Minneapolis

/ Kathryn Styer Martinez/MPR News <strong>MINNEAPOLIS:</strong> Ira Culp of Minneapolis kicks a Donald Trump punching bag on Saturday, near the intersection where George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.

/ Evan Frost/MPR News <strong>MINNEAPOLIS</strong>: Becky Kuehn waves a flag on the sidewalk to passing cars as she celebrates Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election in south Minneapolis.

Washington, D.C.

/ Dee Dwyer/DCist <strong>WASHINGTON, D.C.:</strong> Matt wears a flag outfit on Black Lives Matter Plaza after hearing that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris has won the election.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU <strong>WASHINGTON, D.C.:</strong> People continued to celebrate at Black Lives Matter Plaza into the evening.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU <strong>WASHINGTON, D.C.</strong>: Some people spontaneously celebrate from their cars.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU <strong>WASHINGTON, D.C.:</strong> Revelers celebrate Joe Biden becoming the 46th president of the United States.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU <strong>WASHINGTON, D.C.:</strong> Nina Polaris, of Bowie, Md., exalts Joe Biden's win as the president-elect.

/ Eman Mohammed for NPR <strong>WASHINGTON D.C.</strong>: Left photo: people celebrate Joe Biden's win. Right photo: Small American flag seen on the ground of Black Lives Matter Plaza.

/ Dee Dwyer/DCist <strong>WASHINGTON, D.C.:</strong> A person from the crowd climbs a traffic stop in front of the White House gates to cheer on the crowd as people clelebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris winning the election.

/ Dee Dwyer/DCist <strong>WASHINGTON, D.C.</strong>: People rejoice near the White House after hearing that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have won the election.