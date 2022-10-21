The Zest
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.
This week, we’re exploring the benefits of hyperlocal agriculture with Zach Correa, founder and CEO of lemonGRAFT. The Tampa-based tech platform allows neighbors to buy and sell home-grown foods.Zach’s idea has been getting a lot of attention lately. Last year, Zach scored a fellowship with NPR’s How I Built This podcast. And you may have heard him back in July on WUSF’s Florida Matters. In our conversation, Zach explains how lemonGRAFT works and how buying local—as in, your neighbor down the street local—can lead to a more sustainable and equitable food system.Related episodes:It’s Always Sunny at St. Petersburg’s Brick Street FarmsConscious Cuisine: Edible Gardening Tips from Albert RisembergConscious Cuisine: Rocky Soil Family Farm on How to Reconnect with Your FoodConscious Cuisine: Rob Greenfield on How to Live without Grocery Stores and Restaurants
Explore how Central Florida became a hotbed of Latino food businesses—and the cultural mashups that followed.Learn how marketing tactics by housing developers led to an influx of Puerto Ricans to Orlando in the 1970s and '80s. What followed was a proliferation of restaurants, supermarkets and small food businesses targeting Latinos in Central Florida. Our guest is Dr. Simone Delerme, author of Latino Orlando: Suburban Transformation and Racial Conflict.Related episodes:Food Memories of Latin AmericaHow to Have a Puerto Rican-Style Holiday Feast in FloridaMiami Herald’s Carlos Frías on Cuban Coffee, Edible Iguanas & Winning the James Beard AwardHow “Food Led the Way” for Cuban Influence in TampaHalal Food 101 with Florida’s Halal Food Guru
Today we’re geeking out on the details that can help your home-cooked meals taste more like restaurant-quality creations. For advice, we turned to Chef Dennis Littley, the food and travel blogger behind Ask Chef Dennis.Related episodes:How to Photograph Food Like a ProHow to Be a Food InfluencerNo Recipe? No Problem: How to Cook Using Your IntuitionConscious Cuisine: Chef Justin Timineri of Fresh From Florida Offers Ideas for Eating What’s in Season
As the war in Ukraine continues, meet a Ukrainian couple bringing a taste of their homeland to Florida. Oksana Petrova and her husband, Sergiy Petrov, own Oksa Cakes Bakery & Bistro in Flagler Beach. Oksana discusses her favorite Ukrainian delicacies and how the war has affected their business. Related episodes:Talking Seoul Food with Miami’s 2 Korean GirlsHalal Food 101 with Florida’s Halal Food GuruChef Alain Lemaire on Florida’s Haitian CuisineLamb, Baklava & Family: Going Greek in Tarpon SpringsChef Joe Isidori Wants You to Explore Florida’s Ethnic Food Markets
If you've ever dreamed of starting a community garden, then you'll want to take notes on this episode.Just north of the University of South Florida’s Tampa campus is an urban oasis: Harvest Hope Park. The 7-acre park is a sanctuary for residents, with a playground, sports fields, fitness stations, walking trail, tilapia fishing pond and more. It all started eight years ago with the park’s first feature: Harvest Hope Community Garden.Sarah Combs is executive director/CEO of the University Area Community Development Corporation, which oversees the garden. Derek Laracuente and Harvest Hope Community Garden volunteer.Dalia recently visited with them to learn how to garden got up and running, challenges along the way and advice for anyone looking to start and sustain a community garden.
Learn to simplify healthy eating with simple advice from Carly Paige of FitLiving Eats. The Orlando-based chef and cookbook author suggests easy recipe swaps and no-cook meal ideas.Related episodes:How to Snack SmarterHacks to Help You Eat More VeggiesFlorida Theme Parks Get Vegan
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chef Tracie Hartman on Feeding the Team, Pre-Game Ice Cream and Tom Brady’s “Very Disciplined” DietShe’s the woman behind the men. Tracie Hartman serves as executive performance chef for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the off-season, Dalia stopped by the Bucs’ AdventHealth Training Center to chat with Tracie. In this conversation, Tracie discusses how she went from working in finance to feeding the Bucs, which players love junk food and whether Tom Brady’s diet is as strict as everyone thinks.Related episodes:Super Bowl Chef to Showcase Florida FlavorsNutrition Tips for Young Athletes — And the Rest of UsTake Me In to the Ballgame: How to Make Stadium-Quality Hot Dogs at Home
If you can’t stand the heat… then grab a glass of milk. We’re spicing things up with Michele Northrup, better known as the Saucy Queen.Whether you love spicy food, or you feel your mouth burning when you hear a song by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, I think you’ll enjoy today’s conversation. Michele Northrup owns Intensity Academy hot sauce company and co-produces the annual I Like It Hot! Festival. This year’s event takes place Sept. 10 and 11 at the Largo Event Center. I visited Michele at her home in Tampa’s Northdale neighborhood to discuss her favorite ways to spice up a meal. She also also offered advice for introducing spicy foods to kids and for cooling down your mouth if things get a bit too intense. Speaking of intense, stick around for the taste test at the end of the episode. Thanks to Michele’s husband, Atlas Cortecero, for assisting with that.Related episodes:“Burger Beast” Sef Gonzalez on Florida’s Best HamburgersReal-Life Willy Wonka: Meet Peter Behringer of Sweet Pete’s in JacksonvilleCome Fry With Me: Florida State Fair Funnel Cake Queen “Mama Jane” Harris
Long before the Ritz-Carlton or the Four Seasons, there was the Tampa Bay Hotel. Railroad giant Henry Plant founded the hotel, which operated from 1891 to 1932 and served as a playground for the rich and famous. Today, the former Tampa Bay Hotel is home of the Henry B. Plant Museum on the University of Tampa campus. I stopped by the museum to learn who stayed there, what they ate and lessons their fancy-schmancy meals can teach us today. In this conversation, you'll hear from Lindsay Huban, Susan Carter and Melissa Sullebarger of the Henry B. Plant Museum.Related episodes:How Plant City Became the Winter Strawberry Capital of the WorldJames Weldon Johnson’s Foodie LifeGrits, Gravy and Pie: Florida Cracker Cooking
Get ready to fill up your calendar with some foodie field trips, because this week’s guest is Kristen Hare. Her book "100 Things to Do in Tampa Bay Before You Die" is now in its third edition—and many of the entries are food-related. There’s something for everyone, whether you live in Tampa Bay r you’re starting a list of places to check out the next time you find yourself passing through. I recently visited Kristen at her home in Lithia, where she shared her favorites, from breakfast to burgers to what she called - quote - "the best Cuban sandwich of my life."Related interviews:Singing Praises for Neighborhood StoresThe Cuban Sandwich—Our National TreasureRum Punch Rhyme: Your Recipe for ‘Happiness and Good Vibes in a Glass’
In Florida, there’s no shortage of Cuban bread, key lime pie or shrimp and grits. But eating well minus all the carbohydrates can get tricky. That’s where Dennis Perez comes in. The Oldsmar resident is the content creator behind Black Tie Kitchen. It’s a YouTube channel where he shares low-carb versions of his favorite foods—with a side of humor. Among his most popular recipes are pizza, ice cream and cheese biscuits. So put down that bread basket. Here are Dennis’s tips and tricks for a low-carbohydrate lifestyle. Related episodes:How to Snack SmarterHow to Be a Food InfluencerHacks to Help You Eat More Veggies
Majorie Kinnan Rawlings’ memoir Cross Creek reads like a time capsule of life in rural Florida. Published in 1942, the book became an instant classic for its descriptions of natural beauty, farm life and 1930s race relations in the hamlet of Cross Creek, located between Gainesville and Ocala. Much of the book centered around food, so a natural follow-up that same year was Cross Creek Cookery. To mark the cookbook’s 80th anniversary, food journalist Jeff Houck wrote about Cross Creek Cookery for the summer 2022 issue of Edible Tampa Bay. He recently visited our Tampa studio to offer his reflections.Related interviews:Zora Neale Hurston’s Foodie LifeJames Weldon Johnson’s Foodie LifeGrits, Gravy and Pie: Florida Cracker CookingSinging Praises for Neighborhood Stores