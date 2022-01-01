Sky Lebron

As a host and reporter for WUSF, my goal is to unearth and highlight issues that wouldn’t be covered otherwise. If I truly connect with my audience as I relay to them the day’s most important stories and make them think about an issue past the point that I’ve said it in a newscast, that’s a success in my eyes.

After graduating from the University of Florida, I got my public radio start in Jacksonville working as a reporter for WJCT News. I started there at the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many of the topics I covered had to do with its influences on nearly every aspect of life.

Following my time in Jacksonville, I returned to UF and worked as the Morning Edition newscaster and a multimedia producer for their local NPR affiliate, WUFT-FM. I launched a few student-run podcasts, worked on long-form reporting, and even taught a couple of classes, while also being on-air every weekday morning.

I grew up in Hollywood in Broward County, but have now lived across different cities in the state for more than seven years. Florida just can’t get rid of me. When I’m not reporting or hosting, you can catch me broadcasting college athletics for a few schools across the state. In my down time, you might find me on a basketball court, or hanging out at home with my two cats, Faye and Jet.