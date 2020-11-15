Ryan Dailey
Ryan Dailey is a reporter for News Service of Florida. He previously was a reporter/producer for WFSU/Florida Public Radio.
The president of the Florida Education Association says DeSantis "turned his back on educators in Florida."
Florida’s Presidential Electors met Monday, as did their counterparts from all other 49 states in the nation, to officially cast their votes for the 2020 election.
Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is traveling the state visiting restaurants and their owners to push for COVID-19 liability protections for small businesses.
Florida political scientist Susan MacManus discusses the fallout of the 2020 election during an appearance at the Capital Tiger Bay Club.
Florida on Monday sent the federal government its plans for a program to import prescription medicines from Canada, aimed at lowering drug prices
The nonprofit Florida TaxWatch is recognizing state agencies for innovative programs and technologies that also saved taxpayers money, and provided a lifeline for some during the pandemic.
Corcoran Promises 'Parental Choice' For Distance Learners Will Continue, But Per-Student Funding UncertainHe said the Florida Legislature will make closing the "digital divide" a priority, ensuring that students have access to the technology needed for remote learning.
New Senate President Wilton Simpson of Spring Hill gave remarks during the legislature’s organizational session Tuesday, giving a glimpse of how the Senate will look with him at the helm.
On the eve of the Florida legislature’s organizational session, influential Republican Senator Manny Diaz talked about COVID-19 protocols, the 2020 election, and more. He’s also eyeing a key leadership position down the road.
New GOP Leaders Propose Changes To Florida House Rules; Dems Say It Aims To 'Silence' Minority PartyThis week, incoming House speaker Chris Sprowls published a list of proposed rule changes for the chamber during his two-year term.