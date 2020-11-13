Jim Saunders - News Service of Florida
Jim Saunders is the Executive Editor of .
-
8,085 long-term care residents and staff members have died in Florida since the pandemic started.
-
Long-term care residents and staff members make up about 38% of the reported 21,212 Florida resident deaths since the pandemic started.
-
The local governments and groups have filed requests during the past week to submit briefs in support of Palm Beach County and the city of Boca Raton, which sought a rehearing after a panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month ruled that ordinances banning conversion therapy violated the First Amendment.
-
The FDLE conducted the search at Jones’ house after an investigation allegedly linked her home address to a Nov. 10 message sent on an internal Department of Health multi-user account.
-
It's an effort to stem a surge in new policies with the state-backed insurer.
-
The report was issued by a grand jury impaneled in 2019 at the request of Gov. Ron DeSantis, a year after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.
-
The 1st District Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal filed by Leon County GOP Chairman Evan Power after a circuit judge rejected the challenge in July.
-
A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 decision, sided with marriage and family therapists Robert Otto and Julie Hamilton, who challenged the constitutionality of the county and city ordinances.
-
About 40 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Florida during the pandemic have been linked to long-term care facilities, according to state data.
-
The report was encouraging but tempered by a recent uptick in overall cases. “We must keep our guard up, especially if the virus once again is on the rise this winter,” AAPR's Florida director says.