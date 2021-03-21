Jenny Staletovich
Jenny Staletovich has been a journalist working in Florida for nearly 20 years.
She’s reported on some of the region’s major environment stories, including the 2018 devastating red tide and blue-green algae blooms, impacts from climate change and Everglades restoration, the nation’s largest water restoration project. She’s also written about disappearing rare forests, invasive pythons, diseased coral and a host of other critical issues around the state.
She covered the environment, climate change and hurricanes for the Miami Herald for five years and previously freelanced for the paper. She worked at the Palm Beach Post from 1989 to 2000, covering crime, government and general assignment stories.
She has won several state and national awards including the Scripps Howard National Journalism Award for Distinguished Service to the First Amendment, the Green Eyeshades and the Sunshine State Awards.
Staletovich graduated from Smith College and lives in Miami, with her husband and their three children.
Least terns are protected in Florida. That didn't stop a Keys yacht club from removing nearly 130 chicks and eggs to repair its roof.
A University of Miami study published this month found that while other sharks flee hurricanes, tiger sharks stayed put when Hurricane Matthew pounded the Bahamas in 2016.
A new study by the nonprofit news service Climate Central presents another grim outlook for the elderly in South Florida: more nursing homes and assisted living facilities at risk from flooding than other coastal states.
As climate change causes spring to arrive earlier in North America, a new study found migratory birds making the longest journeys are arriving too late.
During a two-year study to investigate water quality and algae, University of Florida researchers found dense concentrations of microplastics in southern Biscayne Bay and northeastern Florida Bay.
State Wildlife Managers Find Flamingos In Florida Are Just Visiting And Don't Recommend Protecting ThemThe findings disappointed scientists who documented flamingos' historic nesting in the state and made the case to reclassify the birds from vagrants to native birds.
The rule, originally proposed in 2016 to expand net requirements to protect sea turtles, was rewritten by the Trump administration and stripped of requirements that would have protected twice as many turtles.
Florida’s Sunshine laws often get held up as a model for a transparent government but public records requests can lead to bills in the tens of thousands of dollars. Some attorneys say it's time to waive public records fees in Florida for public interest groups.
We Use Artificial Intelligence In Our Online Searches. Why Not Use It To Fight Florida's Invasive Plants?University of Florida researchers are mapping two of Florida's most destructive invasive plants, hoping to train computers to be able to detect and map it across thousands of miles.
Local water managers and planners say the 70-year-old system needs to undergo a $6 million study to look at fixes to address sea rise.