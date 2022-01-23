Carson Frame
Carson graduated from the University of South Florida in 2011 with B.A. degrees in English and international studies, and earned a master's degree in journalism from New York University in 2017. Prior to coming to San Antonio, she worked as a news intern for WUSF Public Media. She's also contributed print stories to Ms. Magazine, Chronogram, Souciant, and Bedford+Bowery, among others.
Carson's audio work has appeared on NPR’s Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Here & Now, and WNYC’s The Takeaway. She has received awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association, Military Reporters & Editors Association, the Texas Veterans Commission, the Alliance for Women in Media, Society of Professional Journalists, the Houston Press Club, and Public Radio News Directors Inc.
Carson's reporting on military issues is part of The American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
