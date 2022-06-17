Paycheck To Paycheck

-
The city-funded program would connect renters with local agencies that can offer legal help, housing services and rental assistance amid the ongoing affordable housing crisis.
-
The number of seniors who have experienced homelessness jumped nearly 40 percent since 2018 and the number of families facing homelessness increased by 21 percent since 2020, the survey found.
-
More and more people in the greater Tampa Bay region are finding it harder to make ends meet. Rent is rising. Wages are stagnant. And the cost of everyday items — like gas and groceries — keeps creeping up.
-
Community leaders at a forum in Tampa this week said the affordable housing crisis is making it harder for them to help people experiencing homelessness. And they expect the number of people in need to grow.
-
In State of the City, Jane Castor says affordable housing, infrastructure Tampa's biggest challengesThe city's breakneck growth has created problems in the availability of affordable housing and overstressed infrastructure, Mayor Castor said in her State of the City address.
-
There are many reasons why the supply of affordable homes is so low in the greater Tampa Bay area. A conference held in St. Petersburg Friday looked at ways to help ease that strain.
-
The board held a special meeting Tuesday on homelessness and workforce housing.
-
Online real estate data company Stessa reviewed statistics from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau.
-
Based on recommendations from community non-profits, the Sarasota County Commission has agreed to contribute $25 million in federal pandemic relief funds to create almost 700 new units of affordable housing.
-
As the region sees explosive growth, rents and home prices continue to soar.
-
Residents said the city has been approving "too many luxury developments without requirements such as affordable and workforce housing components.”
-
The exhibit showcases photographs of real people in the region who are struggling with affordable housing, but are performing jobs that are making other people’s lives more comfortable.