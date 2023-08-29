NPR: Hurricane Idalia Updates
Here's the latest from NPR's Hurricane Idalia live blog.
-
The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Idalia now has sustained winds of 90 mph. That’s a strong category 1 storm – just 6 mph shy of category 2…
-
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s expected landfall tomorrow in Florida.The storm is forecast to…
-
Forecasters now expect the eye of Idalia to make landfall tomorrow morning in the vicinity of Apalachee Bay, an inlet that's part of Florida's Big Bend…
-
Florida officials are urging residents along the Gulf Coast to finish making their storm preparations on Tuesday before Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in…