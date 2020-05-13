© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Sports

Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg Rescheduled For October

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published May 13, 2020 at 1:23 PM EDT
grand-prix-jh.jpg
JONAH HINEBAUGH/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA
The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will be held on Oct. 23-25.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg now has a definite scheduled date.

The event, originally set for March 13-15 but canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held Oct. 23-25, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

It will serve as the IndyCar season finale.

“The City of St. Petersburg stands ready to welcome back the fans of IndyCar, drivers, teams, and sponsors in October,” St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said in a statement. “I am confident that the race will occur in a manner that puts public health at the forefront.”

Tickets previously purchased will be valid on the corresponding days of the postponed event, and purchasers will receive instructions by email.

The race is in its 16th year with its 1.8-mile, 14-turn circuit along the water. It attracts 150,000 people to St. Petersburg annually.

For more information, visit the race website.

