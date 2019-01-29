© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local / State

30-Year-Old Orca Dies At SeaWorld's Orlando Park

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published January 29, 2019 at 10:29 AM EST
Malia_and_Kayla_orca.jpg
Gordon2448 / Wikimedia Commons
/
Malia and Kayla, two Orcas who performed at Sea World

A 30-year-old orca has died at SeaWorld's Orlando park.

SeaWorld officials say Kayla died Monday after a brief illness.

SeaWorld officials say a cause of death won't be known until a post-mortem examination is conducted.

Kayla began showing signs of discomfort on Saturday, and veterinarians began treating her based on what they found from a physical exam.

Park officials say her condition worsened on Sunday and she was given around-the-clock care until her death.

Kayla was among the last orcas at SeaWorld's Orlando park, as well as parks in California and Texas.

The company announced in 2016 that it had stopped its orca breeding program.

SeaWorld has 20 orcas left at its parks. There are five in Orlando, five in San Antonio, and 10 in San Diego.

Tags

Local / StateSeaWorld
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content