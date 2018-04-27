© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida School Shooting Suspect Cruz Due Back In Court

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published April 27, 2018 at 10:05 AM EDT
Florida established its risk protection law last year, following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland where 17 people were killed and another 17 wounded.
WLRN

Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz is due back in court for a hearing designed to get the death penalty case moving forward.

The hearing Friday afternoon is expected to deal with several procedural issues, possibly including the setting of an initial trial date.

Cruz's public defender also is likely to ask to waive Florida's speedy trial rule. The rule generally requires that a felony defendant go to trial within 175 days of arrest unless it's waived.

The 19-year-old Cruz is charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

His lawyer says Cruz would plead guilty if guaranteed a sentence of life without parole, but prosecutors seek the death penalty.

