Local / State

The Florida Center For Cybersecurity Unveils The Florida CyberHub

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Ashley Schiedenhelm
Published March 1, 2018 at 5:03 PM EST
cover_1.jpg
Mark Schreiner/ WUSF 89.7 NEWS

Hackers, beware - the Florida Center for Cybersecurity has unveiled a service to help state universities teach students how to prevent cyber-attacks.

The resource is called the Florida CyberHub and includes a “Cybertown,” in which users monitor a simulated city’s virtual ecosystem and defend the different facilities against cyber-attacks. The CyberHub is designed to mimic a realistic cybersecurity experience.

“And it’s just a safe and secure environment where students and faculty can go in and allow them to learn about different cyber-attacks and threats in a controlled and safe environment,” said Luis Valdes,  the center's Assistant Director of Technology & Cybersecurity.

Hackers are not always interested in large companies or organizations. Valdes warns that everyone is at risk for a cyber-attack.

“A lot of times people think that hackers are going after some type of large target or resource. Even everyday users are potentially threatened by loss of private information, credit card information, bank information, or simple accounts that they might use every day,” said Valdes.

There are actions everyone can take to protect themselves in cyberspace that do not require you to be a computer expert. For more information on how to protect yourself from cyber-attackers, visit the Florida Center for Cybersecurity’s website for resources on how to stay safe online.

Ashley Schiedenhelm
Ashley Schiedenhelm is a WUSF/USF Zimmerman School Digital News Reporter for the spring of 2018.
