Local / State

Deadly Storm Could Prompt Big Changes By Florida Legislators

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By The Associated Press
Published December 5, 2017 at 8:33 AM EST
traffic jam

Florida legislators say the state may need to extend a major toll road and create gasoline fuel farms in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

discuss a long series of recommendations that state legislators have submitted. Legislators came up with the list after holding several hearings over the last two months.

Hurricane Irma ripped through Florida in September and is blamed for at least 70 deaths.

One top Republican is recommending that the state extend the Suncoast Parkway north from Citrus County to the Georgia state line to help with evacuations.

Other ideas include creating fuel farms and leasing a cruise ship to help with evacuations from the Florida Keys. Legislators will also discuss tax breaks for those hurricane-damaged homes.

