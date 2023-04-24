WUSF Public Media is looking for several college students ready to work in a professional newsroom – people with a passion for the headlines and for bringing news to the public radio audience. Our interns work closely with the WUSF News team of seasoned reporters learning how to research, write and produce stories for radio and online platforms. It’s a semester where students are treated like real journalists from the start, assigned stories that matter to millions of Tampa Bay area residents. It’s where they will discover how public media tries to serve its audience differently from commercial news organizations. And WUSF News interns will get a well-rounded dose of what it takes to succeed as a journalist – from deducing what stories to pursue, to gathering sound and writing stories that sing.

WUSF News Internships are considered mentorships, working with the news staff of WUSF Public Media. The scholarship duration is one semester and will begin at/near the start of the semester.

WUSF News interns are paid for their work. During the summer semester, these are one or five day a week opportunity. Every shift is eight hours long.

The applicant must be a student who is interested in journalism and in learning more about researching, writing and producing news for radio and digital platforms. The applicant should be a good writer, able to take constructive criticism during the editing process, and have some knowledge of public media’s unique reporting style and programming.

WUSF is seeking several interns for the summer semester. Indicate in your cover letter which position(s) you are interested in and why. They include:

WUSF Rush Family Radio News Internship – two days a week. Position will include researching assignments, conducting interviews, writing, producing, and voicing daily and in-depth news radio stories, and writing a digital report.

WUSF Stephen Noble Digital News Internship – one to two days a week (one must be Friday). Position will include producing visual and audio material for WUSF social media sites, as well as reporting radio and digital stories that will drive web audience, and live-tweeting the weekly Florida Roundup live call-in show.

WUSF-USF Zimmerman News Internship – one day a week. Position will include researching assignments, conducting interviews, writing and producing daily audio and digital stories. (Only students in the USF Zimmerman School of Advertising and Mass Communications are eligible for these positions).

QUALIFICATIONS (Education & Experience)

Minimum: These positions require a high school diploma, or equivalent, with one year of general office experience. Appropriate college course work or vocational/technical training may substitute at an equivalent rate for the required experience.

Preferred: The ideal candidate will be an active consumer of local and national news (including NPR) and should have knowledge of or has taken courses related to journalism, communications and/or public broadcasting. Experience reporting and writing for other publications, including student newspapers and stations, is a plus. The student must have a working vehicle and a current driver’s license class E.

Contact Information for Questions about Recruitment: Mark Schreiner at mschreiner@wusf.org

ORGANIZATIONAL SUMMARY:

USF Public Media is a division of the University Communications and Marketing department consisting of three strategic business units; WUSF 89.7, WSMR and IntellisMedia. WUSF Public Media serves the university by providing the community with news, information and entertainment programming that informs and enriches their daily lives and is engaged in educational work in the community. WUSF Public Media provides students with learning and personal growth opportunities through formal classes and internships and informal hands-on experiences.

HOW TO APPLY

Click on the Apply Now button. When applying to an opening you will have the opportunity to upload a cover letter and resume.

Apply online by completing the required information and attaching your cover letter and resume. Please include your experience as it relates to the qualifications stated above. YOUR COVER LETTER AND RESUME, PLUS ANY OTHER REQUESTED MATERIAL, MUST BE IN ONE ATTACHMENT. Only online applications are accepted for this position.

For full description and to apply, please go to Access Careers@USF at https://www.usf.edu/work-at-usf/index.aspx and enter 33937 under Search Jobs.

INTERNSHIP DATES

August 21, 2023 to December 8, 2023. Orientation will take place at start of semester.

DUTIES

Researching stories; conducting interviews by phone; gathering sound for stories remotely and in the field; writing copy for stories; assisting reporters as needed; producing news spots and in-depth pieces as assigned (based on knowledge and skill development)

AVERAGE NUMBER OF HOURS PER WEEK

8 – 16 hours per week

SCHEDULE

9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. one to two days a week (Monday-Friday). No partial day shifts are available.

INFORMATION FOR APPLICANTS

Hiring Salary/Salary Range: $15.00/hour

This position is subject to a Level 1 criminal background check.

Job Opening Number: 33937

Posting Date: 04/24/2023

Posting End Date: 05/24/2023

COURSE CREDIT

Students interested in receiving course credit must provide documentation that their internship has been sanctioned by their respective educational institution prior to beginning the internship.

ANSWERS TO FAQS

Questions related to specific positions should be directed via email to the relevant department/program.

Due to the number of applicants, WUSF will notify only those individuals selected for internships. Please check this page for internship updates as appropriate.

Applicants who are not initially selected for internships may apply the following semester.

Thank you for your interest! We look forward to hearing from you.

STANDARD LEARNING OBJECTIVES: As a result of this position, student will be able to:

Demonstrate basic employability skills such as: timeliness to work, appropriate dress, interpersonal communication, and time management

Receive and solicit feedback from supervisor and effectively apply feedback on the job

Assess workplace and demonstrate how personal talents, skills, and knowledge fit into the employer’s goals, mission, and vision

Demonstrate their professional brand (identity)

Communicate transferable and functional skills to prospective employer.

In addition, students will gain experience by:

Accompanying reporters in the field

Learning how to use remote recording software and field recording equipment

Learning the use of professional studios and microphones and voice techniques

Learning story development and interview techniques

Writing and producing short news stories and in-depth pieces for air

Writing solid online news stories for WUSFNews.org

Actively contributing news content to WUSF social media platforms

Learning photo and video techniques

