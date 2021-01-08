-
Months of physical distancing and pandemic anxiety have been especially tough on veterans who were already dealing with post-traumatic stress and other combat-related injuries.
-
Senate Republicans rejected their own president's veto on New Year's Day, and the National Defense Authorization Act is set to take effect despite President Trump and a feud over relief payments.
-
The site, south of Cape Canaveral, is one of six finalists — and the only one in Florida — to serve as the U.S. Space Command headquarters.
-
Gen. Lloyd Austin retired from the U.S. Army in 2016. He'll need a waiver from Congress to serve as the top civilian at the Pentagon. It was granted to Trump's first defense chief, Gen. James Mattis.
-
The Japanese army forced some 200,000 women into sexual slavery during World War II. They were known as "comfort women." This special report tells the stories of the survivors in the Philippines.
-
Burnout is a common problem for millions of military caregivers. And for many of them, the pandemic has made things even harder.
-
More than 50 Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers are involved in trials to test vaccines and treatments for COVID-19, and the agency is calling on vets to volunteer.
-
The ban supports a culture of intolerance in the military, damaging troops' morale and discouraging potential recruits from joining, according to a new study published by the Palm Center.
-
Advocates say the Army is too quick to write off soldiers as deserters when they don't show up for duty. That can delay searches when a service member disappears because of an accident, suicide, or abduction.
-
President Roosevelt opened all branches of the military to Black troops in 1941, but for African-American service members like Luther Hendricks, racism still was prevalent.
-
There will be events and promotions across the greater Tampa Bay region to honor service members Wednesday for Veterans Day.
-
American Legion posts across the country serve as a community hub for veterans and their families. But the pandemic has put the future of many posts in...
-
Veterans traditionally are more likely to vote for Republican candidates. But polls suggest their support for President Trump has eroded.
-
Medical facilities run by the Department of Veterans Affairs are reopening at a slower pace than many civilian health systems. But the VA has recently started to expand in-person care.