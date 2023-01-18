Meghan Bowman

I’m a little less traditional than your typical intern at WUSF, but nothing about my life has been typical. Before I fell in love with radio journalism, I enjoyed a long career in the arts in musical theatre.

In 2019, I moved to Tampa from Austin, TX. During my time in the Lone Star State, I met my husband and had two beautiful boys. While continuing to work in the arts world, I also volunteered with members of the LGBTQ community in recovery. That outreach allowed me to meet groups of people from all walks of life and led me on a path to give a voice to the voiceless.

This past summer, I graduated from Hillsborough Community College with my Associate in Arts degree. During my time there, I had the pleasure of hosting a weekly college radio show on HawkRadio. I also anchored local news headlines and hosted a weekly music program called "The Dorm Room" on WMNF.

Now as a junior at University of South Florida studying Broadcast News, I’m excited to learn from all the incredible journalists at WUSF and put my passion into practice.

Having worked in the Tampa radio community for over a year, it’s a dream come true to join National Public Radio as one of their newest interns.

While I miss "keepin’ it weird" in Austin, the rich history and diversity in the Tampa Bay area and the great people who live there are why this is now my favorite place to call home.