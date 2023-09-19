Rays make it official: New stadium will be part of redeveloped Trop site in St. Pete

A 16-year odyssey that reached near, far and wide will end a long home run away from where it started.

The Tampa Bay Rays and city of St. Petersburg officially announced Tuesday that they will build a new roofed stadium near their current home, Tropicana Field.

“Today we celebrate coming to terms with an agreement to make that plan a reality. Major League Baseball is here to stay,” Rays owner Stuart Sternberg said a gathering at Tropicana Field.

The 30,000-seat facility will be part of the 86-acre Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment project and will open in time for the 2028 season.

“This is a project we will all be proud of,” Sternberg said.

Sky Lebron / WUSF Public Media Rays owner Stuart Sternberg announces the new stadium deal during a news gathering at Tropicana Field on Sept. 19, 2023.

The stadium is estimated to cost in excess of $1.2 billion. Sternberg has said the team would pay at least half, with the rest covered by the city and Pinellas County.

“Today is a day of celebration for our community,” Mayor Ken Welch said at the gathering. “… The Rays are here to stay.”

The plans have been in the works for several months. News of the finalized stadium deal was first reported Monday by the Tampa Bay Times.

Tuesday's presentation opened with a video presentation narrated by Dick Vitale, a legendary basketball broadcaster, Lakewood Ranch resident and longtime Rays fan.

The playoff-bound franchise has fielded competitive teams over the past several years but struggled to draw fans to Tropicana Field, widely-regarded as one of the most outmoded facilities in Major League Baseball. This year, they are averaging 17,778 per game this season, 27th among the 30 teams.

That made the Rays, who yearly have one of the lowest player payrolls in the majors, a constant source of relocation rumors as the expiration of their lease approached after the end of the 2027.

The new facility is expected to lead to a stronger cash flow for the team that will help the Rays increase payroll and improve baseball-related facilities.

After not being allowed to negotiate outside of St. Petersburg for years due to the league, the team in 2016 was allowed to talk with Hillsborough County, which studies have shown is closer to more potential fans. However, efforts failed to get financing for a stadium in Tampa’s Ybor City area.

Hillsborough County Commission Chair Ken Hagan, who worked on trying to bring the Rays across the bay for 13 years, told WDAE, 95.3 FM, on Tuesday that Hillsborough officials had been making regular “viable” verbal offers to the Rays, but the team stopped responding in July.

“I’m a little disappointed but not surprised. The reality is it’s an easier deal in St. Pete. They have the land, they have the development partner in place. But we are very fortunate to be one of 30 Major League Baseball communities. The most important thing is for the team to remain in Tampa Bay.”

Hagan said he believes a key part of the decision was that Hillsborough was unable to match $60 million. St. Petersburg was unable to offer the Rays up front because the county did not want to put that “burden on the taxpayer.” However, Hagan said that long-term the Rays would have made “significantly” more money.

"A win for St. Pete is a win for all of Tampa Bay!" Tampa Mayor Jane Castor wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I'm thrilled to see @RaysBaseball stay in our region - for economic success, for sports history in the making, and for the future generations of Tampanians, who will get to enjoy the great game of baseball with our home team."

Other cities have also been mentioned as possible relocation homes, including Orlando, Nashville, Portland and Charlotte. All have expressed interest in getting an existing or expansion team.

At one point, Sternberg said the market could not support a team for a complete season and floated a plan to split games between the Tampa Bay area and Montreal. Major League Baseball eventually rejected that plan, insisting the team remain in the current market.

The led to more intense locations between the team and local governments that ended with Tuesday’s announcement.

In January, Welch announced he had accepted a proposal by the Hines Co. development group in partnership with the Rays to redevelop the Tropicana Field site and surrounding Gas Plant District.

The proposal includes affordable multi-family housing, senior living residences, offices, a hotel, outdoor space and entertainment venue.

The Rays said it was a big step toward keeping the team in St. Petersburg.

Business owners around Tropicana Field expressed delight with the news. The city has been looking to redevelop the Gas Plant site since 2016.

Edel Fernandez owns a small sandwich shop on Central Avenue, two blocks from Tropicana Field. He says about half of his business on game days comes from fans.

"The business that we make here, it's about 50%. When we got real good games, it’s even more," Fernandez says.

Just down the block is Waleed Kaleel, the owner of Zaytoon Grill. He's run the restaurant since 2015. He says making a stadium part of the new development is a good thing.

"It would help with a lot. It would help a lot. I just want my rent is stay down a little bit. It's getting expensive really," Kaleel says.

Megan Ann manages the Peace of Mind Smoke Shop on Central Avenue.

"Yes, a lot of foot traffic, a lot of people walking around on Central, which is where we are located, 16th and Central (Avenue). Usually no parking. Usually people come in, it's usually busy in here, too. People want to get their supplies."

