St. Pete extends a program that sends social workers, not police, to non-violent 911 calls

In 2021, the St. Petersburg Police Department launched a pilot program that sends social workers, instead of police, in response to non-violent and non-criminal 9-1-1 calls.

Last week, the city council agreed to extend the program for three years with an annual budget of $1.7 million.

It's officially the "Community Assistance and Life Liason Program," or CALL. In conjunction with Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services, the unit assesses calls to 911 and the non-emergency line, and if it's determined not to be a violent or criminal situation, a social worker is sent instead of police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department's Megan McGee told the city council it's been very successful.

"93% of calls response results in a diversion from a crisis unit, a hospitalization or a police response," said McGee.

Councilman John Muhammad joined the unanimous vote to extend the program.

"I think it's a great example of how advocacy and organizing when it meets with, you know, responsive leadership and responsive government can actually make some changes to our community that improves the quality of the life for everyone," Muhammad said.

The police department's McGee said the CALL program is getting national and international attention.

