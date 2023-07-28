Pinellas County community group calls high number of homeless youth 'alarming'

While overall homelessness has remained steady in Pinellas County, the high number of homeless youth is concerning community groups.

Increases in cost of living, inflation and a tight rental market has pushed more families — including children — out of their homes.

The Homeless Leadership Alliance (HLA) of Pinellas County released the latest homeless count numbers in June. The report shows that while homelessness overall has trended downwards since 2017 and remained steady since last year, key groups — including students — continue to experience homelessness in high numbers.

Courtesy / Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas County Homelessness in Pinellas County trended down overall in the last few years. But increases in certain groups such as students and Black females are concerning community organizations.

According to data the HLA collected from the Pinellas County School District, 3,768 students — or 4% of those enrolled — lacked stable housing.

Monika Alesnik, CEO of the HLA, called the numbers alarming.

“They are unhoused, they're sleeping on couches, they're sleeping in cars, they're sleeping in hotels that are being paid for by social service providers,” said Alesnik, “It should bother everyone.”

Alesnik pointed out that youth are often a forgotten group when it comes to homelessness. Lacking stable housing at a young age can lead to long-term harm, she said.

“If you’re a homeless child, you're gonna have a sense of fear of where you're going to go, who to trust, what to do,” said Alesnik, “There’s also a component of homelessness that is generational, so we try to keep kids out of the system because it’s not an easy life.”

The number of homeless students is counted separately from the rest of the homeless population because the Department of Education defines homelessness more broadly as "youth who lack a fixed and regular nighttime residence."

The number of sheltered and unsheltered people who experienced homelessness this year is 2,144. This comes from the point-in-time count, which is conducted each year and constitutes a snapshot of the homeless population on one day. This year's count took place in January.

Therefore, it may not be a completely accurate representation of homelessness, which tends to fluctuate throughout the year. However, the PIT still provides key insights into the scope of homelessness.

Pinellas County jail data showed 675 people self-reported as homeless on the day of the count.



Racial disparities in the homeless population

Courtesy / Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas County While homelessness trended downwards overall, the number of homeless people who identified as Black or African American and female increased.

The PIT count report also shows that Black people and African Americans are over-represented among the homeless population. While Black people make up about 11% of Pinellas County residents, they constitute 65% of the homeless population.

Black students also make up a majority of the homeless student count at 1,555 (41%).

Another new trend, Alesnik noted, is the increasing number of homeless females who identify as Black or African American.

Meanwhile, homeless numbers for white males trended down.

“There is definitely a disparity in our society,” said Alesnik, “We are looking at additional community-based programs that we may need to bring into the continuum (of care), and how we can do better on addressing the needs of African American women.”

The PIT Count report recommended that efforts should continue in reducing barriers for minority populations across Pinellas County. Alesnik said the HLA consults their advisory council — a committee of people with lived experiences of homelessness, who help guide the nonprofit’s work and outreach.



Recommendations and looking forward

A total of 13 recommendations are listed in the 2023 PIT Count report. Some of those include:



improving data collection and information sharing between entities such as healthcare entities;

utilizing plain-clothed officers when conducting the unsheltered PIT count;

address the stigma towards stable housing initiatives;

be proactive in applying for funding;

expand formal partnerships with colleges and universities to conduct health outreach services.

Courtesy / Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas County About 300 volunteers completed the 2023 point in time count for the Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas County.

Rising home costs and rents have gone up dramatically, said Alesnik, making it very difficult for people to find safe, affordable housing. She also cautions that next year may present even more challenges.

“What's going to happen in 2024, when we're at a time where many of the COVID protections are gone? And when the landlord tenant acts that many of our municipalities had are no longer in place due to state legislation?,” said Alesnik.

The HLA report will be sent to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Florida Department of Children and Family Services. Findings will be used to influence future policy and funding decisions aimed at ending homelessness.

If you're a person experiencing homelessness, you can call 211 or visit pinellashomeless.org.

Read the full report here.